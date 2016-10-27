Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives
New Union Kroger 

Dozens of workers buzzed around the Kroger's new store on Union Tuesday morning, readying the store for its official opening on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

In addition to aisles and aisles of groceries, the Union Kroger will have a Corky's BBQ, Murray's Cheese Shop, a New-York-style sandwich shop, a Pan Asian Sushi Bar, a juice bar, pharmacy, a growler station, Starbucks, and more. 

Gone are the days of squeezing through those narrow aisles. The new store is about 60,00 square feet, nearly double the size of the previous Union Kroger. Also, Kroger expanded its parking lot, situated just east of the store's front door. 

By Toby Sells | 38 Images
