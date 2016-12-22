Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 22, 2016 Music » Music Features

New Year’s Eve Roundup 

by Chris Shaw

New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion for live music, and this year is no different, as plenty of venues around town have something going on. From blues-rock to trip-hop, here are a handful of places worth checking out as you ring in the new year.

Beale Street has been the New Year's Eve party mecca for quite some time, and you can expect the party at the Rum Boogie Cafe to go well into the night. Pam and Terry kick things off at 7 p.m. before Latimore takes you into the first hours of 2017. Sixty dollars gets you in the door with reserved seating, dinner, and a drink. Down the street at the New Daisy, Daisyland will present the "BLACKOUT II" featuring Lookas and Z-Dougie. Admission prices for the Daisy vary, and the party gets going at 9 p.m. and doesn't stop until 5 a.m.. About a mile south of Beale Street, Loflin Yard will have local rockers WALRUS play the Coach House. Music gets going at 10 p.m. at Loflin Yard, and admission is $20.

click to enlarge Marcella Simien
  • Marcella Simien

Over in Midtown, Quintron and Miss Pussycat will be playing the Hi-Tone with Benni and local punks NOTS. That show kicks off at 9 p.m. and will cost you $15 at the door. Three Star Revival will also be playing a show at 9 p.m. with wARM at the Young Avenue Deli. Admission is $10 but includes a champagne toast at midnight. Across the street from the Deli, Marcella Simien will be performing at Bar DKDC. That show kicks off at 10:30 p.m., and admission is $7. Finally, Dylan Walshe will be bringing his "Very Celtic New Year" to Celtic Crossing. The show starts at 5 p.m. and is either $10 at the door, or $45 for dinner and the show.

