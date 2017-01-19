Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Night of the Lepus at the Brooks 

by Chris Davis

What's the best thing about the Brooks Museum of Art installing Australian artist Amanda Parer's acclaimed giant, illuminated rabbit sculptures, "Intrude," in Overton Park apart from the sheer novelty of having five enormous, internally-lit bunnies in Overton Park? The Brooks is very good at supplemental programming, and sometimes a little cheeky. This week, Parer's whimsical leporine creations create a perfect opportunity to screen the very best terrible horror movie about giant, bloodthirsty rabbits ever made — Night of the Lepus.

Psycho's Janet Leigh stars alongside DeForest Kelley of Star Trek fame, in a story of science run amok. Mutant, flesh-eating rabbits that breed like rabbits threaten humanity. Only a posse of drive-in-movie-loving citizens can stop them. Jimmie Haskell's dreamy soundtrack sells some special slow-motion shots of real fluffy bunnies trampling over miniature landscapes, destroying everything in their path.

click to enlarge werec_rabbits.jpg

Night of the Lepus is the second feature in the Brooks' wonderfully weird Killer Rabbit series, which kicks off January 21st with the Jimmy Stewart classic, Harvey. The madness continues when The Bugs Bunny/Roadrunner Movie screens January 28th, and concludes with cinema's most famous movie about deadly cottontails, Monty Python and the Holy Grail January 29th. Comedy landmark, Holy Grail, brought moviegoers face to face with the Legendary Black Beast of Aaaaarrrrrrggghhh, a terrifying creature named for the last sound uttered by anybody unfortunate enough to make its acquaintance.

All films start at 2 p.m.

