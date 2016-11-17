Protesting, a protest, and a protest 

Bitcoin, anyone? (Seriously, anyone?)

If you're looking for a little non-Donald-Trump-related, WTF?-kinda news, here it is:

Memphis got a Bitcoin ATM last week. The machine from Coinsource is the first in the city and the third in the state.

So, if you know how Bitcoin works and you, y'know, have some, head on out to the ATM close to the corner of Dudley and Linden.

Take it to the street

Trump's election was marked with rallies, unity walks, and protests in Memphis last week, just as in many other major cities.

Hundreds gathered in at least three separate actions at Planned Parenthood, downtown, and Midtown.

"This is the worst election result we've had in my lifetime and maybe the country's history," said Congressman Steve Cohen to a group gathered at Overton Park Friday. "It's scary the racist and xenophobic statements that were said about people by candidates, and the tolerance of them. It's really important that people come out and show that they don't believe in this and they don't endorse it."

Memphis Police Department officers offered security and traffic protection during the actions.

Dairy plan thumbed down

Midtown neighbors scored a win Thursday against a development they said would bring more noise and more congestion from the Prairie Farms dairy facility on Madison, though dairy owners said they will carry on with their expansion plans.

Turner Holdings LLC, owner of the milk plant, hoped to convert a now-empty back lot adjacent to the plant into a space for "vehicle maintenance, repair, warehousing, and temporary parking of trucks and trailers." The company is beginning a $10 million expansion of the 80-year-old dairy that would add capacity and about 30 percent more truck traffic to the site.

Neighbors and interested Midtowners protested, telling members of the Land Use Control Board (LUCB) last week that the dairy's trucks are loud, smelly, and already create congestion around the site, just a stone's throw from the revitalized Overton Square entertainment district. Many said they hoped the dairy would move out of Midtown completely.

The LUCB denied the company's request. But the Memphis City Council will have the final vote on the matter.

Standing Rock blocked

Security guards blocked access at the Clifford Davis Odell Horton Federal Building to Memphis citizens protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

About 50 protestors hoped to enter the building and file their grievances with the Memphis offices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ganja green light

Arkansas voted last week to approve medical marijuana for residents with qualifying conditions, becoming the first state in the Bible Belt to do so. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, or Issue 6, was approved on a margin of 53 percent-47 percent.

Weirich pleads ignorance

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said publicly last week she had no knowledge of any payment made to a witness as she prosecuted Andrew Thomas.

Thomas' case is now under review by a federal appeals court here. At issue is a $750 payment made to a witness in the case. If Weirich knew about the payment, she would have had to disclose it to Thomas' attorneys during his murder trial here in 2001. But the fact was never revealed to his attorneys or to juries hearing the case.

Weirich claimed she never knew about the payment, an assertion backed up by a letter to the appeals court last week by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery.