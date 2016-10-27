Record Roundup 

It's been a while since we ran record reviews, but instead of boring you to death with witty descriptions that may or may not make any sense, I've decided to keep things short and sweet. Memphians are cranking out new music faster than ever — here are a few records and a couple singles worth your attention.

Dan Montgomery — Come in Here b/w Nothing Good (Platter Head Records)

We gave Dan some ink last week on his record release show with Memphis punk legends the Klitz, so we'll keep this simple. Go pick up the new Dan Montgomery seven inch; it'll be well worth your time. And remember, no acoustic guitars were used in the making of this record.

Big Star — Complete Third (Omnivore Recordings)

Christmas came early for Big Star fans, first with the deluxe picture book that was recently released and now with this comprehensive, three-disc version of Big Star's album Third. Released earlier this month, the album features every demo, rough mix, alternate take, and final master known to exist, plus extensive liner notes from original participants and artists deeply influenced by Big Star, as well as many previously unseen photos. So basically, it's a must have no matter how big of a Big Star fan you are.

Couteau Latex — debut single (Goner Records)

Seth Sutton is back in Memphis with a new band — Couteau Latex. This project is far removed from Useless Eaters, trading guitar stabs for moody synth jams with Switzerland native Lise Sutter. This single sounds like it could have been on the excellent FM/BX comp, and Sutter's vocals are as mesmerizing as they come. The single isn't in stores until next month, but limited versions are available at Goner Records. A great companion to the NUN record that came out a couple years ago, and maybe even the Rule of Thirds LP.

Bliss Thief — Fire & Calm (Self Released)

Bliss Thief recently self released Fire & Calm, an album recorded at Young Avenue Sound. There's a bit of mystery to Bliss Thief, possibly because the members live in both Seattle and in Memphis. Fire & Calm is the band's debut album, but the members of Bliss Thief are seasoned players, and local upstart Julien Baker even makes an appearance on this synth-heavy alt-rock album. A strong debut and proof that there's all kinds of music coming out of Memphis right now.

Aquarian Blood — "Warlock Cock" (Pelican Pow Wow Records)

Memphis' own punk tribute to Yahowa 13 are back with another single strictly for the freaks, this time on the New Orleans indie label Pelican Pow Wow. "Warlock Cock" picks up where past Aquarian Blood releases left off, but the lyrics to the song are the real gem here, with Laurel Horrell shouting "I know a freak when I see one, I know a leech when I see one." Chances are the single will be available when the band opens for CFM at the Hi-Tone early next month, but like most Pelican Pow Wow singles, don't expect it to be around for long. Look for an Aquarian Blood LP on Goner coming early next year.