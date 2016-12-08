Reserving Dirtnaps live at the Hi-Tone 

It is safe to say that this Thursday night's bill featuring Reserving Dirtnaps, Yesse Yavis (formerly Chickasaw Mound), Tom Skee Mask, Broke, and Tommy Wright the III is the most bizarre lineup the Hi-Tone has ever produced. Pairing hip-hop and hardcore isn't exactly a new phenomenon in Memphis — see the '90s New Daisy show featuring Stoned at the Moment, Clenched Fist, and Three 6 Mafia — but throwing the soulful garage rock of Yesse Yavis into the mix is enough to make any genre-purist's head spin. This is where we find ourselves at the end of 2016 — underground rappers playing with garage rockers, dogs and cats living together, etc.

In all seriousness, Thursday's show will no doubt introduce the audience to a band they probably haven't seen before — all of which are worth the audience's attention. Broke and Reserving Dirtnaps are both formidable hardcore bands — the latter just released their latest EP. Yesse Yavis is also gearing up to release their debut single next week at Bar DKDC, but you just may be able to snag one this Thursday. Tom Skee Mask doesn't perform that often, but when he does, you can normally find many a fan of old-school Memphis rap in attendance.

click to enlarge

And that brings us to Tommy Wright the III. A living legend in the underground world of hip-hop, Tommy Wright III deserves all the hype and recognition he can get. His mix tapes are legendary on YouTube, and he's long been known as the late Jay Reatard's favorite rapper. This also won't be the Memphis rapper's only foray into hardcore punk, as he's set to perform at the This Is Austin, Not That Great hardcore fest in Austin, Texas, this January. Unity makes the world go round. Here's hoping we get more shows like this in 2017. Oh, and make sure to get there on time. You can expect the house to be packed for this one.