Sharp Balloons Live at Murphy’s 

This Friday night, Memphis punk band Sharp Balloons will reunite for a concert at Murphy's.

Sharp Balloons were part of the era of Goner Records' turning their focus to the local scene, releasing records for bands like the Manateees, Sex Cult, Aquarian Blood, True Sons of Thunder, and Toxie.

The band released one single that generated a fair amount of buzz but disbanded after playing a plethora of local shows with bands like Total Control and the Cola Freaks.

click to enlarge Sharp Balloons

Also on the bill is Aquarian Blood, whose debut LP Last Nite in Paradise is set for release on the same day. Just as Sharp Balloons feature a husband-and-wife duo, Aquarian Blood feature husband and wife Laurel and JB Horrell. If the two songs released ahead of the band's debut are any indication of what the LP will bring, expect a raucous ride of psych punk that showcases what the Memphis punk scene has been cooking up the past few years.

Yesse Yavis will also be playing, and the band recently released their excellent — and self-released — debut single. Bluff City Vice (the only punk band from West Memphis?), Strengths, Faux Killas, and the Broke Hearted Boys round out the bill.

And, oh yeah, the $10 cover goes directly to Planned Parenthood of Memphis, so clear your schedule, and make it to Murphy's to see what the underground punk scene of Memphis is all about.