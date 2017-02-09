Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 09, 2017 Music » Music Features

Sharp Balloons Live at Murphy’s 

by Chris Shaw

This Friday night, Memphis punk band Sharp Balloons will reunite for a concert at Murphy's.

Sharp Balloons were part of the era of Goner Records' turning their focus to the local scene, releasing records for bands like the Manateees, Sex Cult, Aquarian Blood, True Sons of Thunder, and Toxie.

The band released one single that generated a fair amount of buzz but disbanded after playing a plethora of local shows with bands like Total Control and the Cola Freaks.

click to enlarge Sharp Balloons
  • Sharp Balloons

Also on the bill is Aquarian Blood, whose debut LP Last Nite in Paradise is set for release on the same day. Just as Sharp Balloons feature a husband-and-wife duo, Aquarian Blood feature husband and wife Laurel and JB Horrell. If the two songs released ahead of the band's debut are any indication of what the LP will bring, expect a raucous ride of psych punk that showcases what the Memphis punk scene has been cooking up the past few years.

Yesse Yavis will also be playing, and the band recently released their excellent — and self-released — debut single. Bluff City Vice (the only punk band from West Memphis?), Strengths, Faux Killas, and the Broke Hearted Boys round out the bill.

And, oh yeah, the $10 cover goes directly to Planned Parenthood of Memphis, so clear your schedule, and make it to Murphy's to see what the underground punk scene of Memphis is all about.

Email
Share

More Music Features »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

News Blog

Holt, Harris Take Aim at Lottery Commercials

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

News Blog

Memphis Stink Alert: Rotten Eggs Possible Thursday

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 66, Tulsa 44

Frank Murtaugh 02/07/2017

News Blog

Race Again focus of Beale Street Talks

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Hungry Memphis

Curb Market Moving On, Hattie B's Moving In?

Susan Ellis 02/07/2017

News Blog

MPD Camera Program Rolling Out

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74: Vince Carter’s Block Party

Kevin Lipe 02/07/2017

News Blog

Following Warning From State, County Approves Funding For Planned Parenthood

Micaela Watts 02/06/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Pillow Talk

Chris McCoy 02/06/2017

Tiger Blue

Tiger Football Steals February

Frank Murtaugh 02/06/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation