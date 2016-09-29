Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 29, 2016 Music » Music Features

Slayer at the Horseshoe Casino 

by Chris Shaw

This Friday night, heavy metal legends Slayer will play the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, alongside Anthrax and Death Angel. Yes, you read that right. The band responsible for the most metal song of all time — "Raining Blood" — is playing at a casino. Formed in 1981 by guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman, Slayer are one quarter of the thrash-metal assault that took the world of heavy metal by storm in the mid-'80s, alongside Anthrax, Metallica, and Megadeth. You could also include hardcore band Suicidal Tendencies as an honorary member of that "core four," as the Suicidal fan base exhibits some of the same characteristics as Slayer worshippers.

click to enlarge Slayer
  • Slayer

Slayer's insanely dedicated fan base will tell you that the band has never released a bad album, but it was the trifecta of Reign in Blood (1986), South of Heaven (1988), and Seasons in the Abyss (1990) that solidified Slayer as the world's best metal band leading into the '90s. The band has won two Grammy awards and influenced everyone from Slipknot to Pantera, but the California powerhouse has also had their fair share of controversy. In addition to being accused of being Nazi sympathesizers (Slayer's iconic logo mimics a Nazi relic), the band has been accused of bringing thousands of teens to worship the Dark Lord by moms and dads who just don't "get it." Their lyrics deal with themes that are not exactly uplifting in nature, and their albums consistently feature grotesque, violent, and controversial cover art. Pentagrams tend to do that.

Taking all of these things into consideration, Saturday's concert should make for one of the most historically significant shows the Horseshoe has ever booked, and with Anthrax on the bill, there's a good chance the gig will sell out.

Related Events

  • Slayer with Anthrax and Death Angel @ Horseshoe Casino & Hotel

    • Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
Email
Share

Related Stories

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Hungry Memphis

Alchemy Owner Takes Over Sports Junction

Susan Ellis 09/28/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Susan Ellis 09/28/2016

Hungry Memphis

On the Scene at BreakFest

Flyer Staff 09/28/2016

Music Blog

Reigning Sound at Bar DKDC

Chris Shaw 09/28/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 09/28/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Scent of a Woman President

Chris Davis 09/27/2016

News Blog

No Federal Charges for Officer in Darrius Stewart Death

Toby Sells 09/27/2016

Blurb

Burke's Book Store welcomes Corey Mesler to read and sign his new novel

Richard Alley 09/27/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Strong Local Offerings Lead Indie Memphis Lineup

Chris McCoy 09/27/2016

Music Blog

Inter Arma at the Hi-Tone

Andrew Earles 09/27/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation