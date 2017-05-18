Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 18, 2017 We Recommend

Squaring Up at Orange Mound Gallery 

by Chris Davis

Few locations have inspired more creativity than Earnestine & Hazel's. The tavern's facade appears in paintings. Its interiors show up in movies. Dancers have celebrated the Soul Burger, and artists of every kind have delved into the former bordello's seedy past. Usually it's the bar's sordid history that inspires, but all the stories about pimps and prostitutes inspired Squaring Up producer Aliza Moran to stop exoticizing the past and take a sober look at the present. Squaring Up, which opens this week at the Orange Mound Gallery, is an immersive and educational tour of human trafficking and the Memphis sex trade.

"Memphis has the highest rate of sex trafficking in the state," Moran says. "And whenever I talked to anybody about this they seemed surprised. A lot of people just don't know."

click to enlarge Squaring Up
  • Squaring Up

Moran's a versatile actor well known around town for her committed performances in shows like Sylvia at Theatre Memphis and Haint at TheatreWorks. But traditional performance just wasn't satisfying her anymore. "I was bored," she says. Project 1 Collaborative Arts was born from that boredom and a desire to reconnect with the kind of socially aware work she'd focused on in graduate school. Research brought Moran in contact with Thistle & Bee Enterprises, a not-for-profit supporting survivors of Memphis' sex trade. A partnership was established, and the elusive project came into focus.

"People look at human trafficking and say it's just crime. They think it has nothing to do with them," says Squaring Up director Julia Hinson. "There's an old saying that prostitution is the oldest profession. I call it the world's oldest oppression."

Using movement and monologue, Squaring Up turns survivor stories into an immersive theater experience. Admission to all shows is pay-what-you-can.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Squaring Up @ Orange Mound Gallery

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through May 31
Email
Share

More We Recommend »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Intermission Impossible

Trash: Killer Joe's a Dark Tour of the American Trailer Park

Chris Davis 05/17/2017

News Blog

Horse Massage Issue Gets a Fix

Toby Sells 05/17/2017

Hungry Memphis

Bluefin's New Korean Menu

Susan Ellis 05/17/2017

Music Blog

On "Good Grief," China Gate picks up the pieces

Joshua Cannon 05/17/2017

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (May 18-24)

Susan Ellis 05/17/2017

News Blog

Artists Wanted to Complete Public Projects Downtown

Maya Smith 05/16/2017

News Blog

VIDEO: Mississippi River Rises

Toby Sells 05/16/2017

News Blog

Q&A: Railgarten Partner Talks Parking, Shipping Containers, and Getting Permanently Open

Toby Sells 05/16/2017

Beyond the Arc

Beyond the Arc Podcast #81: Chandler Parsons, Year One

Kevin Lipe 05/16/2017

News Blog

Fiery Suicide Galvanizes Midtown Music Community

Alex Greene 05/16/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation