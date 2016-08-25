Sweatfest II at Shangri-La 

This Saturday afternoon Shangri-La Records will host their second annual Sweatfest in the store's front parking lot. Much like Sweatfest I, Sweatfest II is a gathering of local rock-and-roll bands playing in the middle of the day in what is normally the hottest month of summer. There will also be discounts on all music memorabilia, including budget CDs, LPs, 45s, cassette tapes, and everything else that Shangri-La decides to slap a sale sticker on. The fest is "bring your own whatever," but cooling tents and water will be available for those who can't take the heat.

click to enlarge Cody Dickinson

The music starts at 2 p.m., and, while the set times haven't been announced yet, the lineup is finely curated and features some of the best local rockers in town. Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars is the biggest name on the bill, and it's a safe bet his performance will be closer to the end of the evening. Another highlight is the Subtractions (featuring the great Jeremy Scott), who just got done performing at the first annual Monkee-Mania show at Lafayette's Music Room. Ben Baker will perform with friends, Graham Winchester and the Ammunition, plus, his other band, the Sheiks, will be on hand, in addition to James and the Ultrasounds. SVU and Ten High are also set to play.

Shangri-La has had a busy month, first hosting the listening party for the Johnnie Frierson reissue Have You Been Good to Yourself, and then having the first two Grifters albums reissued by Fat Possum Records out of Oxford. Viva la Vinyl!