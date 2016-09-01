The 30th Annual Memphis Music and Heritage Festival 

The Center for Southern Folklore will turn two blocks of Main Street into a street festival this Labor Day Weekend, complete with live music, arts and crafts, dancers, and chefs from around the city.

Founded in 1972, the Center for Southern Folklore is a nonprofit that documents and presents the music, culture, arts, and rhythms of the South. Center for Southern Folklore Executive Producer Judy Peiser said the Memphis region is what makes the festival so special.

"This year marks our 30th festival. The first was produced in 1982 on Mud Island. From 1988 to the present, we used Court Square, Beale Street, and Main Street as the festival backdrop," Peiser said.

"The Festival reaffirms the abundance of musical talent and this region's love of music."

The two-day festival will feature four outside stages in addition to two indoor stages at the Center for Southern Folklore. While the complete lineup has yet to be announced, festival highlights include Joyce Cobb, Elmo and the Shades, Domingo Montes, the Bell Singers, and Lonnie Harris.

The festival will also honor those who have passed on but where integral to the Center for Southern Folklore, including board member Deanna Lubin and quilt maker and storyteller Hattie Childress. Yvonne Sunshine Pascal, the founder and director of the Millennium Madness Drill Team and Drum Squad, will also be honored. All events at the Memphis Music and Heritage Festival happen between Union and Peabody Place, and all are free to attend. Over 100 performers, chefs, craftspeople, and dancers are scheduled to appear over the 48-hour shindig. For a complete list of bands and activities, visit www.southernfolklore.com.