The Age of Magical Thinking 

I'm writing this from the restroom facility at Big Hill Pond State Park in southern McNairy County. On Monday, I commandeered the building, which contains the men's and women's restrooms, some racks of pamphlets, and two vending machines. There's no one here right now, but I plan to stay as long as necessary to protest the fact that the state of Tennessee is run by oppressive know-nothings who wouldn't know small government — or freedom, for that matter — if it bit them on their considerable backsides ...
The U.S. Civil War ended in 1865, but there are many who will tell you that we're still fighting it and will find evidence of such in Jackson Baker's cover story about the current battle over General Nathan Bedford Forrest's statue and gravesite in Memphis ...
I've been in southern France for the last couple of weeks, visiting my wife's family and attending my step-daughter's wedding. Yes, I know. My life is hard ...
In Overton Park last Sunday, a bunch of people took off their shirts and covered their nipples with various kinds of sticky items in celebration of International Go Topless Day. It was a symbolic protest, claimed organizers, a bold stance against the cruel laws that allow men to take off their shirts in public, but not women ...