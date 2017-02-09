The Breakup Show at the New Daisy 

The Break-Up Show is an annual Valentine's Day comedy and variety extravaganza devoted to the worst part of romance — the split. It's a show with everything from relationship-ending tweets, to history's schmaltziest love songs to breakup sex.

"Is there breakup sex in the show?" organizer Savannah Bearden asks rhetorically. Then she monologues: "Most of the show is about sex — lewd proposals over text message, emails, and Facebook. One of our big slideshows is a friend's recollection of all the dudes she banged in the summer of '94, which was the summer of the O.J. Simpson trial. It's a brilliant, wonderful story about what a complete slut she was and how she slept with an ex-boyfriend to get back at another boyfriend. So, yes, sex is completely woven throughout our show."

click to enlarge The Break-Up Show

Moving into the New Daisy means this year's breakups will be the biggest yet. "It's completely supersized," Bearden says. "Everything's bigger. The house band is bigger, the characters are bigger. We went into this with the idea that we wanted to put on the most crazy, fun party of a show for two hours. Two-hundred percent more shenanigans this year."

This year, the Break-Up Show is inviting folks to drop in on a free, open-to-the-public dress rehearsal that's being held Friday evening 5-8 p.m. at Crosstown Arts, in conjunction with "We Need to Talk," an open-call exhibition of breakup art and artifacts.

"People can walk in on our warts-and-all rehearsal," Bearden says. "And we can find out if our shit's funny or not."