Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 09, 2017 News » Cover Feature

The Memphis Sex Issue 

Strippers, sex therapists, , sex in the news, sex in public, sex apps, and more.

by Flyer Staff
cover_dreamstime_xxl_84888649-mag.jpg

Yupa Watchanakit | Dreamstime.com

Email
Share

Related Stories

More Cover Feature »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

News Blog

Holt, Harris Take Aim at Lottery Commercials

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

News Blog

Memphis Stink Alert: Rotten Eggs Possible Thursday

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 66, Tulsa 44

Frank Murtaugh 02/07/2017

News Blog

Race Again focus of Beale Street Talks

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Hungry Memphis

Curb Market Moving On, Hattie B's Moving In?

Susan Ellis 02/07/2017

News Blog

MPD Camera Program Rolling Out

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74: Vince Carter’s Block Party

Kevin Lipe 02/07/2017

News Blog

Following Warning From State, County Approves Funding For Planned Parenthood

Micaela Watts 02/06/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Pillow Talk

Chris McCoy 02/06/2017

Tiger Blue

Tiger Football Steals February

Frank Murtaugh 02/06/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Flyer Staff

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis Burning

    The horrific lynching of Ell Persons was national news in 1917, then forgotten. Nearly 100 years later, his story is coming back to life.
    • by Martha Park
    • Feb 4, 2016

  • Growing Up “Feral”

    Memphis director Morgan Jon Fox returns with a bold new web series.
    • by Chris McCoy
    • Jun 25, 2015

  • The Wild World of Nextdoor.com

    A look at some of the weird, funny, helpful, and, of course, “suspicious” goings-on in Memphis' fast-growing neighborhood site.
    • by Flyer Staff
    • Feb 25, 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation