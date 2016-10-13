Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 13, 2016 Opinion » Letter From The Editor

The “Natural State” 

by Bruce VanWyngarden
In 2005, I wrote a column about the movie Brokeback Mountain, the Ang Lee film that marked a sea change in how gay relationships were portrayed in mainstream American cinema. Two Wyoming cowboys, of all people, were portrayed as lovers, tortured by…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Bombs Over Memphis

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Jul 7, 2016

  • Have Yourselves an Angry Little Christmas

    In the 14 years I've been the Flyer editor, I've gotten lots of hate mail. It mostly used to come in envelopes filled with pages of scrawled handwriting. I read them and put them in the wastebasket, chalking it up as a natural by-product of writing for a liberal paper in the conservative South. Lately, the angry folks have switched to email, and it comes in waves ...

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Dec 10, 2015

  • Detention Deficit

    Exactly seven years ago this week, I wrote a column decrying a proposal by city engineers to turn the Overton Park Greensward into an 18-foot-deep "detention basin" designed to stop flooding in Midtown. The engineers claimed we'd hardly notice the football-field-sized bowl. "Except," I wrote then, "when it rains hard, at which time, users of Overton Park would probably notice a large, 18-foot-deep lake in the Greensward. Or afterward, a large, muddy, trash-filled depression."

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Mar 10, 2016

From the Archives

More by Bruce VanWyngarden

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation