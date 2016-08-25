The World Series of Drag Racing at Memphis International Raceway 

The World Series of Drag Racing has been an Illinois staple for more than half a century. This year, the event docks at the Memphis International Raceway in Millington. To get some sense for the scope of this two-day event, the Flyer talked to Memphis International's President and GM Pam Kendrick.

Memphis Flyer: The World Series of Drag Racing sounds like a big deal.

Pam Kendrick: It's a really big deal and the kind of thing Memphis hasn't seen since 2009. So it's going to be a big splash.

And it's not just top fuel and funny cars.

We'll run a variety of classes: top fuel, nitro funny car, pro-stock, nostalgia pro stock.We'll run a sportsman class as well as the Dixie Doorslammers. We'll have the Car Chix, an all ladies race — as much racing variety as you will see at any given show.

click to enlarge World Series of Drag Racing

What are your recommendations for hardcore fans and novices?

If you're a diehard racer, you're going to come early in the day and watch all the sportsman classes run. If you're a traditional race fan, one who goes to national caliber events, you'll want to focus on the top fuel, the nitro funny cars, and the pro-stocks we're going to be running. And we've got folks like Larry Dixon and Shirley Muldowney, who aren't running but are legends in the sport. And Big Daddy Don Garlits who's the father of drag racing. Folks who are just being introduced will probably tune in on the Dixie Doorslammers. And we'll have a kids zone with inflatables. There will also be a drag strip where kids can race against another child.