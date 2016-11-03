Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 03, 2016 Music » Music Features

Thee Oh Sees at the Hi-Tone 

by Chris Shaw

This Sunday night, California pysch-rock legends Thee Oh Sees will perform at the Hi-Tone. Originally formed in San Francisco before being priced out by the tech boom and relocating to Los Angeles, Thee Oh Sees have cranked out over 40 releases in all, including a heavy grip of LPs, a smattering of singles, and enough odds and ends to keep even the most persistent record collectors on their heels.

For the last decade and change, the one constant member through all of these releases has been John Dwyer, the band's songwriter, mascot, and (for most releases) record label head. An unmistakable front man due to his on-stage antics that include throwing up, professional-grade headbanging, and bizzare face contortions that would make any mother proud, Dwyer has long sat atop the psych/garage-rock throne through his work with Pink and Brown, the Coachwhips, and now Thee Oh Sees.

click to enlarge afterdarkbox_theeohsees.jpg

While Thee Oh Sees' live show is definitely the band's calling card (a past Memphis gig involved lighter fluid-soaked, flaming cymbals), Dwyer's capability in the studio is what sets his band apart from the throngs of psych-rock bands imitating the California party-band blueprint. Simply put, Thee Oh Sees wrote the book on fuzzed-out, trippy, modern garage rock, and their die-hard fan base is a testament to the monster Dwyer's created.

Email
Share

More Music Features »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

News Blog

TDOC Sex Offender Compliance Sweep Yields Hundreds of Violations

Micaela Watts 11/02/2016

Exhibit M

Night Women by Delita Martin

Elle Perry 11/02/2016

Music Blog

Future Says He Will '1000% Not Be' at 'Fake' Southaven Show

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

News Blog

Murder Appeal Reviewed After Discovery of Secret Witness Payment

Toby Sells 11/02/2016

News Blog

Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate 21 Homes in Uptown Saturday

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

News Blog

No Charges Sought Against Officers Involved in Jonathan Bratcher Shooting

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Filmmaker Laura Jean Hocking's Prolific Year

Micaela Watts 11/02/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 3-9)

Susan Ellis 11/02/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Russian Roulette: The Resistible Rise of Donald Trump

Chris Davis 11/02/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 11/02/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation