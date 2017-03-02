Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 02, 2017 News » The Fly-By

Trolleys, Weirich, & Booze 

Trolley timeline (finally) revealed, a murder case wins appeal, and booze hits the airport gates.

by Flyer Staff

Weirich case appealed

Convicted murderer Andrew Thomas won an appeal in his case last week as judges agreed the prosecutor in the case, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, failed to disclose a key piece of evidence.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents paid Thomas' former girlfriend, Angela Davis, $750 for her testimony against him. That payment came after Thomas was convicted in a federal trial but before his state trial for murder. Weirich prosecuted the case but never disclosed that payment during the murder trial. She said she was unaware of it.

"Our files contained no reference whatsoever to a payment made by the federal government to the witness," Weirich said. "The first we learned of this payment was 10 years after our state court trial."

Weirich asked Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office to appeal the decision of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

click to enlarge flyby_weekthatwas.jpg

Bike/ped projects granted

Bike and pedestrian projects will get a $2.2 million injection in Memphis as six grants were recently awarded to the city and the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA).

The projects will bring 400 bike racks along MATA bus lines, bike lockers at MATA park-and-ride facilities, pedestrian-friendly updates to traffic signals, sidewalk repairs, signs at all intersections of the Shelby Farm Greenline, and more.

Boozin' the concourse

Starting this week, the airport's new beer and liquor license will allow travelers to purchase alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants within the airport and take them to-go for consumption in the concourse.

The beverages will be poured into cups from the bar or restaurant of purchase that will identify what drink it is and where it was purchased.

Trolleys to return

The trolleys' return to Memphis will take more than a year, according to information from MATA.

Officials say that all the physical work needed to bring trolleys back to Memphis will take about 12 months. However, the trolleys' return to service will depend on a certification of MATA's trolley safety plan by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA), and there's no firm date on that decision.

I Am a Man Plaza planned

The UrbanArt Commission (UAC) and the city of Memphis want to build I Am a Man Plaza with a dedicated arts installation adjacent to Clayborn Temple to be finished for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Blacklist" mocked

About 60 people gathered outside of Memphis City Hall in a mocking protest of the recently released list (the so-called "blacklist") of more than 80 names deemed worthy of a police escort when on City Hall premises.

MPD director Michael Rallings said that "peace and safety" are the motivating factors behind keeping such a list, which includes disgruntled former city employees and some local activists.

Beale Street intrigue

Intrigue pushed the latest Memphis City Council discussion about the future of Beale Street last week but, again, failed to yield any concrete direction for that future.

Some on the council believe race was the reason 21 Beale, a local, African-American-led company, was passed over for the contract to manage the entertainment district.

One member of that company told council members that he did serve community service hours after 21 people died in a stampede in his Chicago night club years ago. Another told them that his law license was pulled years ago for mismanaging funds.

Email
Share

More The Fly-By »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Blacklisted (The Fly-By)

      Local organizers found themselves on City Hall’s naughty list.
      • by Micaela Watts
      • Feb. 23, 2017, 4:00 AM

    • Cops, Lottery, & Racism (The Fly-By)

      The mayor wants more police, council members say race played in Beale Street vote.
      • by Flyer Staff
      • Feb. 16, 2017, 4:00 AM 2

    • Condoms In, Stanton Out (The Fly-By)

      Trump fuels a resignation, the city gets free condoms, & new projects bloom.
      • by Flyer Staff
      • Feb. 9, 2017, 4:00 AM

Blogs

Politics Beat Blog

Members of Congress React to Trump Speech

Jackson Baker 03/01/2017

Music Blog

Blues Foundation Announces Hall of Fame Inductees, Blues Award Nominees

Chris Davis 03/01/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Never Seen It: Watching Zardoz with Filmmaker John Pickle

Chris McCoy 03/01/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 130, Suns 112: Vincebus Ejectum

Kevin Lipe 03/01/2017

News Blog

Henri Brooks' Sentencing Overturned, Second Diversion Request to Follow

Micaela Watts 02/28/2017

Beyond the Arc

Why are the Grizzlies hard to talk about this year?

Kevin Lipe 02/28/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

The Lego Batman Movie

Chris McCoy 02/28/2017

Hungry Memphis

Two Beers From One Brewery Are Finalists for our Beer Bracket Challenge

Toby Sells 02/28/2017

News Blog

Task Force Wants Your Opinion on Riverfront

Toby Sells 02/28/2017

Memphis Gaydar

Trans Equality Rally Planned for Memphis

Micaela Watts 02/27/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Flyer Staff

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation