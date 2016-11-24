Ultimate painting at Bar DKDC 

This Wednesday night, Ultimate Painting will return to Memphis for a performance at Bar DKDC. Attendees of Goner Fest 12 might remember Ultimate Painting as one of the more mellow acts of the three-day festival, as their music relies more on the sounds created by the Grateful Dead than GG Allin. This is the band's sixth U.S. tour since forming in 2014, a pretty remarkable feat for a group signed to a small but formidable label like Chicago's Trouble in Mind. Ultimate Painting is the project of Jack Cooper (Mazes) and James Hoare, who you might recognize from the band Veronica Falls. And while these projects hail from the "chill" side of garage rock, Ultimate Painting take that vibe to the next level, making Bar DKDC probably the perfect venue for this weekday gig.

click to enlarge Juan Jose Ortiz

Also on the bill are EZTV from New York City. Signed to indie label Captured Tracks (Mac DeMarco, DIIV, Blouse), EZTV have somewhat of an early Big Star vibe, meaning they sound about how you'd expect them to as members of the New York indie-pop revival that Captured Tracks has been at the forefront of for quite some time. The band has been on the road since releasing their sophomore album, High in Place, first touring with Jenny Lewis before a string of dates with Real Estate and a short European tour with Merchandise.

Wednesday night's booking marks a change in what has long been a locals-only affair at Bar DKDC, save for a few touring acts like Useless Eaters, The World, and Thelma and the Sleaze. Taking that into consideration, it may be wise to inquire about advance tickets at Goner Records before the show.