Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 24, 2016 Music » Music Features

Ultimate painting at Bar DKDC 

by Chris Shaw

This Wednesday night, Ultimate Painting will return to Memphis for a performance at Bar DKDC. Attendees of Goner Fest 12 might remember Ultimate Painting as one of the more mellow acts of the three-day festival, as their music relies more on the sounds created by the Grateful Dead than GG Allin. This is the band's sixth U.S. tour since forming in 2014, a pretty remarkable feat for a group signed to a small but formidable label like Chicago's Trouble in Mind. Ultimate Painting is the project of Jack Cooper (Mazes) and James Hoare, who you might recognize from the band Veronica Falls. And while these projects hail from the "chill" side of garage rock, Ultimate Painting take that vibe to the next level, making Bar DKDC probably the perfect venue for this weekday gig.

click to enlarge JUAN JOSE ORTIZ
  • Juan Jose Ortiz

Also on the bill are EZTV from New York City. Signed to indie label Captured Tracks (Mac DeMarco, DIIV, Blouse), EZTV have somewhat of an early Big Star vibe, meaning they sound about how you'd expect them to as members of the New York indie-pop revival that Captured Tracks has been at the forefront of for quite some time. The band has been on the road since releasing their sophomore album, High in Place, first touring with Jenny Lewis before a string of dates with Real Estate and a short European tour with Merchandise.

Wednesday night's booking marks a change in what has long been a locals-only affair at Bar DKDC, save for a few touring acts like Useless Eaters, The World, and Thelma and the Sleaze. Taking that into consideration, it may be wise to inquire about advance tickets at Goner Records before the show.

Email
Share

More Music Features »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Operation Band-Aid (Music Features)

      Local musicians unite to help drummer, guitarist Abe White.
      • by Chris Shaw
      • Nov. 24, 2016, 4:00 AM

    • Record Roundup (Music Features)

      New music from Dan Montgomery, Big Star, Couteau Latex and more.
      • by Chris Shaw
      • Oct. 28, 2016, 11:00 AM

Blogs

Hungry Memphis

Kooky Canuck's New Digs, etc.

Susan Ellis 11/23/2016

News Blog

On the Scene at the Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention

Memphis Flyer Staff 11/23/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 24-30)

Susan Ellis 11/23/2016

Blurb

The Art of the Short Story

Richard Alley 11/23/2016

Tiger Blue

21 Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 11/23/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Begin Your Holiday Backlash With Bad Santa 2

Chris McCoy 11/23/2016

Tiger Blue

Tigers 104, McNeese State 65

Frank Murtaugh 11/22/2016

News Blog

First Community Listening Sessions With Department of Justice Announced

Micaela Watts 11/22/2016

Exhibit M

Art Apprenticeship Offers Outlet for North Memphis Teens

Elle Perry 11/22/2016

Music Blog

Standing Rock Benefit at Midtown Crossing

Chris Shaw 11/22/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Shaw

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation