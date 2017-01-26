Valentine’s retreats right at home. 

When a tour through the luxurious purples and piercing blues of Graceland Mansion is just not enough, fans of the King can now extend their appreciation of Elvis' unique style and Southern hospitality by staying at the new 450-room neighboring Guest House at Graceland hotel. Just a few steps away from the mansion, the Guest House at Graceland is as elegant and luxurious as the King's colonial-style home. After all, he was the inspiration for the contemporary and refined feel of the place, with a winding white staircase and a glittering chandelier replicated from the mansion and themed rooms using the Graceland color palette.

The 20 suites are relegated mostly to The Upstairs, a collection partially designed by Priscilla Presley and so called after the private quarters of Elvis at Graceland, including one suite with televisions on the ceiling.

There are two restaurants in the large hotel, including Delta's Kitchen and EP's Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Starbucks with grab-and-go items named Shake Rattle and Go. The Guest House also houses a 464-seat theater, event and conference spaces, a large outdoor pool and event area, shuttles, and a special VIP program known as The Founders, which includes early exclusive access to room reservations, priority admission to VIP events, and exclusive access to Graceland.

click to enlarge Guest House at Graceland

To make your reservation today, call (800) 238-2000, (901) 443-3000 or visit www.graceland.com/lodging/guesthouse. The Peabody Hotel is known the world over, not just for its marching ducks, but also for its finely appointed interiors, its splendid food offerings, and for its hospitality and charm. Within the walls of this historic and unique hotel, visitors can also find a full-service, resort-style spa with nearly every amenity imaginable.

The salon at the Feathers Spa offers hair styling from color and straightening to updos and cut and styles; nail services including shellac and SpaRitual nail lacquers; and makeup services including tutorials, applications, and lash treatments. Choose relaxation, hot stone, deep tissue, Ashiatsu barefoot, or couple massages, or a combo to feel extra relaxed. Pevonia facials such as sensitive skin, essential deep-cleaning, peel and recapture retinol, microdermabrasion, and gentlemen's are available, as are a full range of wax treatments.

Spa hours are Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To book an appointment or find out more about the Peabody's Feathers Spa offerings, call (901) 261-4400 or visit peabodymemphis.com. Why not stay in one of Memphis' original mansions? Meticulously preserved with original marble mantels, shaped moldings, plaster trim, and plaster ceiling medallions, the James Lee House in Victorian Village could be mistaken as a gallery of sumptuousness rather than a bed and breakfast. Its five elaborate suites boast Tempur Choice Luxe mattresses, spaciousness marked with original wood floors and fireplaces, and the perfect mixture of modern amenities with an old-world opulence.

The Italianate Victorian mansion located at 690 Adams in the historic Victorian Village was built in 1848 and has ties by its various former owners to the Lee Line Steamboats, Union Planters Bank, Memphis College of Art, and the inventor Powell Crosley Jr., of Crosley radios fame. Each suite is named for and inspired by these historic affiliations, including a Crosley radio in the Crosley Suite and doodles from former art students preserved on the bathroom door of the Isabel Suite.

Services include a gourmet breakfast, gated private parking, and a gallery showcasing work by Memphis artists in the entry hallway. The James Lee House is centrally located in downtown Memphis, just steps away from the Mallory-Neely House Museum and the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum, both Victorian mansions in a similar style to the James Lee House.

To book a room, call (901) 359-6750 or visit jamesleehouse.com.