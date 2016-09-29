Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 29, 2016 Food & Drink » Food & Wine

Vin-A-Que at the Brooks 

by Lesley Young
Well hello — wine meets barbecue.

Justin Fox Burks

Well hello — wine meets barbecue.

Memphis has been a food destination for decades. After all, it does host the world's largest barbecue-cooking contest. The Brooks Museum of Art has been in tune with this fact for almost as long, hosting various foodie events on and off-site of their Overton Park grounds for the past 25 years with their Wine + Food Series.

Their newest addition to the series is the extremely popular wine- and barbecue-pairing event, Vin-A-Que, which invites various eateries in town, particularly barbecue restaurants, to do their worst with pork and attendees to pair the wines presented with whichever dishes speak to them.

"This is our biggest fund-raiser," Lindsey Hedgepeth, the Brooks' fund-raising events manager, says.

Now in its sixth year, Vin-A-Que brings in 350 to 400 people every fall. This year's event will be held Friday, September 30th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brooks.

Close to 20 restaurants will present barbecue-inspired dishes, with local barbecue favorites such as Payne's, the Rendezvous, Jim 'N Nick's, One & Only, and Central BBQ, as well as some surprises, like Mosa Asian Bistro, Babalu, and Interim, mixing it up with dishes such as boudin balls, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, sliders, and other twists.

Andrew Michael will return with their whole-hog magic, alongside Sweet Grass and Central BBQ, and, if a palate-cleanser is in order, MEMPops will be serving up their handmade, all-natural popsicles, and Frost will offer some sugar relief.

On the wine side, Glazer's Distributors will provide various tasting options as well as five signature cocktails with either vodka, gin, or bourbon as the base, and Ghost River is providing beer.

"This is a nice counterpart to our other wine and food events, which tend to be more formal," Braden Hixson, a Brooks visitors services specialist, says.

Hedgepeth and team decided to go with a bohemian theme, encouraging patrons to channel their inner Stevie Nicks while providing a backdrop of tepees, pouf seats, a fortune teller, and make-your-own flower crowns.

Mark Edgar Stuart will provide entertainment.

"It will look totally different," Hedgepeth says. "Now we're utilizing the plaza outside, which is so nice, because we're in this beautiful park setting, and when the weather cooperates, it's magical."

The Vin-A-Que event originated as a way for the Brooks to show off their city to the out-of-town wine vendors who participated in their food events.

"They wanted a taste of Memphis, particularly barbecue, and they usually wanted it more than once," Hedgepeth says.

Proceeds from the various Wine + Food Series benefit the Brooks Museum education programs, such as the Art Builds Creativity visual art enrichment program conducted with Memphis schools; the Inside Art hands-on family art gallery; the Tea & Tour series for seniors; Art Therapy Access; and the phenomenal film screenings, among many other programs.

Tickets are $75, and valet parking will be offered.

For more information, visit memphiswine.org or call (901) 544-6209.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vin-A-Que @ Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

    • Fri., Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. $75
    • Buy Tickets
Email
Share

More Food & Wine »

Speaking of Vin-A-Que, Memphis Brooks Museum

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

Hungry Memphis

Alchemy Owner Takes Over Sports Junction

Susan Ellis 09/28/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Susan Ellis 09/28/2016

Hungry Memphis

On the Scene at BreakFest

Flyer Staff 09/28/2016

Music Blog

Reigning Sound at Bar DKDC

Chris Shaw 09/28/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 09/28/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Scent of a Woman President

Chris Davis 09/27/2016

News Blog

No Federal Charges for Officer in Darrius Stewart Death

Toby Sells 09/27/2016

Blurb

Burke's Book Store welcomes Corey Mesler to read and sign his new novel

Richard Alley 09/27/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Strong Local Offerings Lead Indie Memphis Lineup

Chris McCoy 09/27/2016

Music Blog

Inter Arma at the Hi-Tone

Andrew Earles 09/27/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Lesley Young

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation