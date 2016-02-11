Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Blogs

Exhibit M

Night Women by Delita Martin

Elle Perry 11/02/2016

Music Blog

Future Says He Will '1000% Not Be' at 'Fake' Southaven Show

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

News Blog

Murder Appeal Reviewed After Discovery of Secret Witness Payment

Toby Sells 11/02/2016

News Blog

Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate 21 Homes in Uptown Saturday

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

News Blog

No Charges Sought Against Officers Involved in Jonathan Bratcher Shooting

Joshua Cannon 11/02/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Filmmaker Laura Jean Hocking's Prolific Year

Micaela Watts 11/02/2016

News Blog

Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 3-9)

Susan Ellis 11/02/2016

Fly On The Wall Blog

Russian Roulette: The Resistible Rise of Donald Trump

Chris Davis 11/02/2016

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 11/02/2016

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Verge is the Memphis Music Doc For Today

Chris McCoy 11/02/2016

Memphis Scene

Art

Night Women by Delita Martin

Night Women by Delita Martin

by Elle Perry

Find

Art Events

Theater

Where Do All The Frankie Vallis Come From? Frankie Camp, That's Where.

Where Do All The Frankie Vallis Come From? Frankie Camp, That's Where.

by Chris Davis

Find

Theater

Books

Jonathan Safran Foer at the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

Jonathan Safran Foer at the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

by Richard Alley

Find

Readings
ADVERTISEMENT

We Recommend

Sweeney Todd: In Concert

Sweeney Todd: In Concert

Through Nov. 6 @ Germantown Community Theatre

Presented as a music concert. An infamous tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge…

Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival

Through Nov. 19 @ Memphis Jewish Community Center

Featuring seven authors and one artist in residence. For more information and event listings, visit website.

More We Recommend

News

Murder Appeal Reviewed After Discovery of Secret Witness Payment

Murder Appeal Reviewed After Discovery of Secret Witness Payment

A death row inmate will ask a federal appeals court to review his case Wednesday after his attorneys discovered law enforcement officials secretly paid a key witness $750 to testify, a fact prosecutors kept from defense attorneys and jurors.

by Toby Sells

Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate 21 Homes in Uptown Saturday

When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visited Memphis earlier this year to assist Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing the Bearwater Park neighborhood, he met a once homeless man who planned to become a first-time homeowner when the project was complete.

by Joshua Cannon

No Charges Sought Against Officers Involved in Jonathan Bratcher Shooting

The officers involved in last year's shooting death of Jonathan Bratcher will not face criminal charges.

by Joshua Cannon | 2 Comments

More In News

Sports

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football

• Something is rotten in the state of defense at the University of Memphis.

by Frank Murtaugh | 1 Comment

Missing Phil Cannon

I miss Phil Cannon.

by Frank Murtaugh

Grizzlies 112, Wizards 103: The Marc Gasol Three Game

It was the first “Instant Classic” game of the Grizzlies’ young season: the Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards in overtime last night, 112-103, mostly because of Marc Gasol’s three-point shooting (seriously!

by Kevin Lipe

More In Sports

Music

Future Says He Will '1000% Not Be' at 'Fake' Southaven Show

Future Says He Will '1000% Not Be' at 'Fake' Southaven Show

Fake show alert, so says Future.

by Joshua Cannon

Weekend Roundup 85: Halloween Edition

GOOooood Afterrnooooon and welcome to the 85th edition of my Weekend Roundup (read that first part in your best Dracula voice).

by Chris Shaw

Record Roundup

It's been a while since we ran record reviews, but instead of boring you to death with witty descriptions that may or may not make any sense, I've decided to keep things short and sweet.

by Chris Shaw

More In Music

Find

Music Events

Politics

Rep. Cohen Calls on FBI Director Comey to Resign

Rep. Cohen Calls on FBI Director Comey to Resign

Memphis congressman and Civil Justice ranking member says that FBI Director had "no basis for action" in reopening Clinton email case and that his injecting a volatile issue into the presidential campaign without evidence had been "misuse of an official position."

by Jackson Baker | 58 Comments

The Justin Timberlake Selfie Affair: A Recounting

All things considered, the way the native son pop star proved he exercised his franchise is cooler than sporting an "I Voted" sticker. Copycats are probably ill advised to follow suit, however.

by Jackson Baker | 9 Comments

Suburban Showdowns in Germantown and District 96

Democrat Thompson challenges incumbent McManus in House District 96, while the Ins and Outs go at it in Germantown.

by Jackson Baker | 11 Comments

More In Politics

Food & Drink

A Sneak Peek at the New Union Kroger

Dozens of workers buzzed around the Kroger's new store on Union Tuesday morning, readying the store for its official opening on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

by Toby Sells

A Chubby Vegetarian Dinner Party

Last Saturday, I invited Flyer friends Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks, aka the Chubby Vegetarian, to dinner.

by Susan Ellis | 1 Comment

New cookbooks from the Chubby Vegetarian and Marisa Baggett.

It all started with a bowl of pasta and a few too many habaneros for Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence.

by Lesley Young

More In Food & Drink

Find

Restaurants

Opinion

Russian Roulette: The Resistible Rise of Donald Trump

Russian Roulette: The Resistible Rise of Donald Trump

And you may ask yourself Where is that large automobile?

by Chris Davis | 6 Comments

Justice Denied by Partisan Politics

The dog that did not bark in the 2016 election was the long-delayed nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

by Steve Mulroy | 2 Comments

Home Horror Movies: A 10-Year Halloween Tradition

"Why must it always end in ketchup?"

by Chris Davis

More In Opinion

Film/TV

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Filmmaker Laura Jean Hocking's Prolific Year

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Filmmaker Laura Jean Hocking's Prolific Year

There are several Memphis filmmakers with multiple projects appearing in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival.

by Micaela Watts

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Verge is the Memphis Music Doc For Today

Day 2 of Indie Memphis continues the distinctly Memphis vibe set by The Invaders and the IndieGrant shorts bloc on day 1.

by Chris McCoy | 1 Comment

Music Video Monday: Indie Memphis

This week marks the return of the music video competition to the Indie Memphis Film Festival.

by Chris McCoy | 1 Comment

More In Film/TV

Find

Movie Times + Reviews

Event Calendar

Find Live Music Find Restaurants
ADVERTISEMENT

Videos

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Verge is the Memphis Music Doc For Today
More in Videos

Reader Comments

Most Recent
Most Commented
Most Shared

Rep. Cohen Calls on FBI Director Comey to Resign

Packrat: "Let's not forget that those emails make it clear how racist, sexist, bigoted, and homophobic the democrats are.."

You're »

Read Story | Read Comments

Smitty1961: And we can't do better than this? »

Read Story | Read Comments

Suburban Showdowns in Germantown and District 96

ArlingtonPop: @Funk

Oh, I did not answer your question.

Yes, that was it.

Unlike yourself, I don't find »

Read Story | Read Comments

No Charges Sought Against Officers Involved in Jonathan Bratcher Shooting

Smitty1961: Yet she apparently recommended charges against Connor Schilling who was reportedly being pummeled with handcuffs by a suspect with outstanding »

Read Story | Read Comments

More Comments

Event Calendar

Find Live Music Find Restaurants

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' Favorites

More »
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation