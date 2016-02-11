Through Nov. 6 @ Germantown Community Theatre
Presented as a music concert. An infamous tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge…
Through Nov. 19 @ Memphis Jewish Community Center
Featuring seven authors and one artist in residence. For more information and event listings, visit website.
A death row inmate will ask a federal appeals court to review his case Wednesday after his attorneys discovered law enforcement officials secretly paid a key witness $750 to testify, a fact prosecutors kept from defense attorneys and jurors.
by Toby Sells
When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visited Memphis earlier this year to assist Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing the Bearwater Park neighborhood, he met a once homeless man who planned to become a first-time homeowner when the project was complete.
by Joshua Cannon
The officers involved in last year's shooting death of Jonathan Bratcher will not face criminal charges.
by Joshua Cannon
• Something is rotten in the state of defense at the University of Memphis.
by Frank Murtaugh
I miss Phil Cannon.
by Frank Murtaugh
It was the first “Instant Classic” game of the Grizzlies’ young season: the Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards in overtime last night, 112-103, mostly because of Marc Gasol’s three-point shooting (seriously!
by Kevin Lipe
Fake show alert, so says Future.
by Joshua Cannon
GOOooood Afterrnooooon and welcome to the 85th edition of my Weekend Roundup (read that first part in your best Dracula voice).
by Chris Shaw
It's been a while since we ran record reviews, but instead of boring you to death with witty descriptions that may or may not make any sense, I've decided to keep things short and sweet.
by Chris Shaw
Memphis congressman and Civil Justice ranking member says that FBI Director had "no basis for action" in reopening Clinton email case and that his injecting a volatile issue into the presidential campaign without evidence had been "misuse of an official position."
by Jackson Baker
All things considered, the way the native son pop star proved he exercised his franchise is cooler than sporting an "I Voted" sticker. Copycats are probably ill advised to follow suit, however.
by Jackson Baker
Democrat Thompson challenges incumbent McManus in House District 96, while the Ins and Outs go at it in Germantown.
by Jackson Baker
Dozens of workers buzzed around the Kroger's new store on Union Tuesday morning, readying the store for its official opening on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
by Toby Sells
Last Saturday, I invited Flyer friends Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks, aka the Chubby Vegetarian, to dinner.
by Susan Ellis
It all started with a bowl of pasta and a few too many habaneros for Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence.
by Lesley Young
And you may ask yourself
Where is that large automobile?
by Chris Davis
The dog that did not bark in the 2016 election was the long-delayed nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.
by Steve Mulroy
"Why must it always end in ketchup?"
by Chris Davis
There are several Memphis filmmakers with multiple projects appearing in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival.
by Micaela Watts
Day 2 of Indie Memphis continues the distinctly Memphis vibe set by The Invaders and the IndieGrant shorts bloc on day 1.
by Chris McCoy
This week marks the return of the music video competition to the Indie Memphis Film Festival.
by Chris McCoy
