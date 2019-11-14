Ja Morant, the Hero Memphis Needed

Rookie Ja Morant scored a game-winning bucket after splitting three defenders with a left-handed drive to the rim with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to lift the Grizzlies over the Hornets on Wednesday night, 119–117. Not all heroes wear capes, but he does wear number 12.





JA MORANT OVER EVERYONE FOR THE WIN🔥 pic.twitter.com/5z6yjVA5QL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2019

JA DID AGAIN pic.twitter.com/666mCVjT4a — De'Coldest Shy is Cute AF (@SharonShyBrown) November 14, 2019

After being down by as many as 12 in the third period, the young Grizzlies went on a 22–5 run to get back in the game. In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies saw their 10 point lead evaporate as Charlotte bounced back to tie the game 117-117 with 24.3 seconds left to play.



It took a balanced effort for Memphis to pull off its second straight victory on the road and its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Memphis connected on a season-high 17 three-point shots on 35 attempts (48.6 percent) and also shoot 53.3 percent from the field.



Morant led the way, as he recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 23 points and 11 assists.

Marko Guduric added 17 points while going 4-of-6 from the three-point line. Jonas Valanciunas recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. continues to shine after going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc while garnering 16 points and six rebounds.

Terry Rozier had a game-high 33 points (7-of-12 from deep) and six assists for the Hornets. As a reserve, Malik Monk put up 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

Up Next

Mike Conley will make his return to FedExForum with his new team as the Grizzlies will host the Utah Jazz on Friday night, tip-off 7 pm CST.