Morant Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Ja Morant

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the month for games played during October and November. Morant is the first Grizzlies rookie to be named Western Conference Rookie of the Month since Nick Calathes in February 2014.The Murray State standout is averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.7 minutes per game in his rookie season. He is shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. Morant led all rookies in scoring average, assists per game, 20-point games (9) and double-doubles (3) through the end of November.In his third NBA game, the rookie point guard tallied 30 points (career-high), nine assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes. He became only the third player in NBA history to score at least 30 points and have at least nine assists within the first three games of their career, joining Isiah Thomas (1981) and Trae Young (2018).Morant scored a game-winning bucket after splitting three defenders with a left-handed drive to the rim with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to lift the Grizzlies over the Hornets on November 13th. He led the way for his team that night, as he recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 23 points and 11 assists.The 20-year-old became the youngest NBA player in nearly 10 years to make a game-winning basket on the road with under one second remaining in the game.Morant has consistently received high praise from fans and other players around the league. The second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft shares Rookie of the Month honors with Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, who earned the monthly award for the Eastern Conference.Morant is currently on the injured list, having missed two games with back spasms. He is listed as week-to-week.Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was also a nominee for NBA Western Conference Rookie of the month honors.