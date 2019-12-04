Shooting Struggles Plague Grizzlies in Loss to Pacers

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Monday night the Grizzlies were defeated by the Indiana Pacers 104-117, on the second night of back-to-back games. It was the team’s 6th consecutive home loss. Coach Jenkins trotted out some eccentric lineups as he worked to compensate for the absences of Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas, and Kyle Anderson, all sitting with injuries.

Due to the unavailability of so many key players, veteran forward Solomon Hill found himself in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Hill scored a season-high 22 points, going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Not saying these are related, but I’m also not *not* saying it either.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, and per NBA.com was the league leader in points scored Monday night. Good offense is always welcome, but Jackson’s low rebounding numbers remain a concern. Jae Crowder and Tyus Jones both struggled offensively, combining for just 5 points between them. Overall, the Grizzlies finished the game with 42.7% FG shooting, and just 26.3% from deep.

Perhaps even more concerning than their shooting woes are the Grizzlies turnover struggles. The Pacers scored 27 points off the Grizzlies 12 turnovers, meanwhile the Grizzlies were only able to score 9 points off Indiana’s 15 turnovers. Turnovers have been a huge thorn in their side this season. This is one area where the young Grizzlies need to put in a more concerted effort. Both in turning the ball over less frequently, and taking

advantage of opposing teams’ turnovers.



Memphis dominated in the paint with 54 points compared to Indiana’s 32. However the Pacers won the rebounding game 44 to 38, and finished the night with 31 assists to the Grizzlies 23.

By the Numbers:

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 31 points, 4 rebounds

Solomon Hill – 22 points, 6 rebounds

Dillon Brooks – 19 points, 7 rebounds

De’Anthony Melton – 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists



Next up, the Grizzlies head to the Windy City on Wednesday to face off against the Chicago Bulls.

