Grizzlies Shade Suns in Phoenix

A resilient Grizzlies team went into Phoenix on Wednesday night and came away with its second consecutive road victory, beating the Suns 115-108. The team hadn't won consecutive games in almost a month.
Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson, Jr. led the Grizzlies, who ended a 10-day road trip with the win. The Grizzlies (8-16) are now three games behind the Suns (11-13) for the eight spot in the Western Conference.
Brooks went 10-of-18 from the stripe, finishing with a game-high 27 points, plus two steals. Memphis is 6-0 this season when Brooks scores 20 or more points.
After the game, Brooks said, “We were taking it personally. They beat us at our house and we wanted to beat them in their crib and we were just guarding our ass off. We made the necessary plays. We went to the line and shot free throws and we didn’t back down. We guarded and rebounded.”
🎶wet like i'm Brooks🎶@dillonbrooks24 | #GrzNxtGen— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2019
📺Watch on @GrizzliesOnFSSE 📺 pic.twitter.com/XCpOP3jGcN
Jaren Jackson, Jr. added 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists, including 10-of-18 from the field, with three three-pointers and several strong finishes in the paint. Like the one below.
BIG GUARD 🦄@jarenjacksonjr | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/fDfCIHz2BI— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2019
De’Anthony Melton, who came into his own after Morant missed four games due to back soreness, continued to make good use of his extended playing time off the bench. He finished the night with nine points, six rebounds, and a +22 in 19 minutes of play.
🚫 DOUBLE BLOCK 🚫@DeAnthonyMelton | @brandonclarke23 pic.twitter.com/o5xfpVFOcQ— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) December 12, 2019
🚫 B C— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2019
L
O
C
K
📺: @GrizzliesOnFSSE pic.twitter.com/auXDb6TWAz
Brooks was ecstatic about the dunk. “Oh my gosh, I was screaming, Brooks proclaimed. “That’s how electric he (Morant) is — he’s a special player. If he’s having a tough game or whatever he finds a way to electrify the game to put us over the top.”
PEEP THIS ANGLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/OOlLYxu3VV— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2019
.@JaMorant’s dunk on Aron Baynes x @JRsBBQ’s commentary 🔥— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 12, 2019
🐻 @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/e4iEYCnau6
What They Said!!
Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies Head Coach
On the game:
“Unbelievable effort by our guys tonight, two nights in a row. You could maybe chalk this up to being another complete game for us. The Suns went out and got a couple early runs on us; we were a little too casual. But when we locked in, our guys were really good defensively. A team that’s been killing it on the boards and second-chance points, we just outrebounded them with all their crashers and athletic guys going in there. That was huge for us. Great job."
Jenkins continued: "Multiple guys guarded Devin Booker; Kaminsky got hot early, but we changed up some matchups and some coverages and I thought our guys handled that great. Offensively, as we have been talking about all season long, when teams go on runs against us, continue to trust the offense. There were a couple of moments there when we forced some things, but the ball kept moving around, some big plays down the stretch.
"One sequence I have to mention: they have a fast break play; we have two guys go in and I think De’Anthony (Melton), Brandon (Clarke) block the shot, we go down to the other end, we get a tip-in off an offensive rebound. Plays like that. There’s more of them throughout the game, but that one sticks out. The bench was huge for us tonight. Just credit to our guys going out getting two big wins to finish this road trip. These games are always hard at the end of a road trip. Proud of our guys’ effort tonight.”