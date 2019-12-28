Boxing Day Beatdown: Grizzlies Thrash Thunder 110–97

click to enlarge Sharon Brown

Jonas Valanciunas

Revenge can be sweet, as demonstrated by the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the second meeting of these two teams in just over a week, and the outcomes could not have been more dissimilar.



During their December 18th matchup, the Thunder overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies returned the favor and then some when the team returned to Oklahoma City the day after Christmas.



The young Memphis team finished the night with five players scoring in double-digits. Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 21 points, with 4 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. followed closely, finishing the night with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.



Ja Morant had a quiet offensive night, scoring just 10 points, but the rookie point guard also contributed 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

continued to struggle offensively, finishing the night with 5 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.





Battle of the Benches



46 points off the bench ✅

26 assists ✅

54% from the field ✅



Check out the highs from last night's dub in OKC 📹 pic.twitter.com/u7e5x9XKm0 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 27, 2019

The Grizzlies continue to get meaningful production from their bench players, who outscored the Thunder bench 46-28. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke led the second unit in scoring with 15 points and 13 points respectively.

A Good Showing, but Still a Work in Progress





The good: Memphis won the rebounding battle 50-34

The bad: Memphis also “won” the turnover battle 16-9, with the Thunder scoring 22 points off Grizzlies turnovers. Moving forward, reducing the number of turnovers needs to be a priority, as well as closing out quarters properly.

Who Got Next? The Grizzlies continue their road trip, and will face off against the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday, December 28th.