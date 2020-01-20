The Next Generation Grizzlies Appear to Have Arrived

The Kids Really Are Alright
It’s hard to overstate how special this has been — the group of young players who are making the team their own. If the future of the franchise is in their hands, the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be just fine.
Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke are the first- and second-best rookies in the league, respectively. Morant is a human highlight reel that makes his teammates better, with an incredibly high basketball IQ. Saying Morant should be the unanimous frontrunner for Rookie of the Year would be an understatement at this point.
a beautiful #GrzNxtGen pick n roll. @JaMorant x @brandonclarke23 #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/dWuRMbKZrt— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 18, 2020
a three level scoring night for BC— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 18, 2020
15 points | 6-8 FG | 3 assists | 2 blocks @brandonclarke23 | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/L4fcdpBjPY
Injury prevented him from having the sort of breakout rookie year he might have had otherwise, but Jaren Jackson is currently the fifth-best sophomore player in the league, and possibly one of the best shooting big men. He also leads the Grizzlies in total scoring this season with 729 points.
26 points | 9-16 FG | 4-7 from 3— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 18, 2020
another night of buckets for @dillonbrooks24, eh? 🔥 #GrizzDub | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/FLPetakJni
Dillon Brooks is blossoming into the scoring threat we all hoped he would be. Brooks is tied with Morant as the Grizzlies second-best overall scorer, with 646 points to date. That the Grizzlies are undefeated when Brooks scores 20 or more is not a coincidence.
Can They Keep The Streak Alive?
The Grizzlies will finish up this six-game homestand on Monday, January 20th against the New Orleans Pelicans, as they go for their eighth-straight win.