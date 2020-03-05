Beatdown in Brooklyn

The Memphis Grizzlies have won three straight games on the road — beating the Lakers by 17 last Saturday, and thumping their last two opponents by 39 points each. On Monday, Memphis defeated the Atlanta Hawks 127–88 and had a similarly decisive victory over the Brooklyn Nets 118–79 on Wednesday.

In those three games, the Grizzlies have held opponents under 90 points. No NBA team has done that since the Utah Jazz did it back in March 2018. After these massive shellackings, like Jay-Z, this young team is saying, ‘Time to separate the pros from the cons, the platinum from the bronze — that butter-soft shit from that leather on the Fonz.”



This team is not messing around.

The @memgrizz are winning ... and winning convincingly. pic.twitter.com/PbsiGwpUhT — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 5, 2020

Memphis has improved to 31–31 on the season.



Grizzlies bench

In the last two games, the Grizzlies bench has scored 133 points (72 vs Hawks, 61 vs Nets). Wednesday night, Josh Jackson led the way with 19 points and two steals as a reserve while going 4 of 9 from three and he’s feeling "pretty damn good" right about now.

"We feel like we got a really good defensive group and we're gonna rely on that every night"@j_josh11 talks to @thefishnation after the Grizzlies win against the Nets@memgrizz | #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/XgbQOKJE5d — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 5, 2020



Meanwhile, reserve point guard Tyus Jones added 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds off of 6-of-13 shooting and 5-of-6 from the 3-point line (career high) in 21 minutes of play. The Grizzlies connected on a season-high-tying 20 three-pointers.



Ja Morant chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 16 rebounds, plus nine points and two assists. Dillon Brooks added 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, and Kyle Anderson was also in double figures, with 12 points and five rebounds.

Taurean Prince led the Nets with 15 points and five rebounds on 6-of-19 shooting, as the Nets dropped to 27–34 on the season. Joe Harris added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes. Caris LeVert totaled 14 points, six assists and four rebounds, while White Station grad Chris Chiozza chipped in with 14 points and three rebounds as a reserve.

The Grizzlies look to continue the winning streak as they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.