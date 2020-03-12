NBA Suspends Its Season

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to ESPN , five of the Jazz’s recent opponents that have been told to self-quarantine. The teams are the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures taken to protect the health of our players, staff, and fans are the correct ones.

For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together.

The Memphis Grizzlies flew to Portland on Wednesday and were set to play the Trailblazers tonight.

Have learned that the Grizzlies met earlier this evening in Portland in the wake of the NBA season being suspended. The team has arranged a Thursday afternoon flight to return to Memphis, where they will assess things further. — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) March 12, 2020

Later Wednesday night, the NBA G-League announced that it was suspending its season, as well.