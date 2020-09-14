Monday, September 14, 2020
Grizzlies Add New Assistant
Posted
By Sharon Brown
on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 9:10 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies have hired longtime MIT women's coach Sonia Raman as an assistant on coach Taylor Jenkins' coaching staff, the team announced on Friday.
Raman spent 12 years as head coach of MIT, leading the Engineers to two NCAA Division tournament berths and a 91-45 record in her final five seasons.
Raman graduated from Tufts University, where she spent four years as a player and later served a two-year stint as an assistant coach. She also served as an assistant coach for Wellesley College for six seasons before becoming the women's head coach at MIT.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts and went on to receive a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2001.
Raman will replace Niele Ivey, who left in April to become head coach of the Notre Dame women's team, her alma mater. Raman is the second woman coach in Grizzlies team history and 14th in NBA history.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging young core,” Raman said in a statement.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies,” Jenkins said. “She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”
Raman joins a Grizzlies coaching staff that added former San Antonio Spurs G-League coach Blake Ahearn this summer.
