Grizzlies Add New Assistant

Raman graduated from Tufts University, where she spent four years as a player and later served a two-year stint as an assistant coach. She also served as an assistant coach for Wellesley College for six seasons before becoming the women's head coach at MIT.



She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts and went on to receive a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2001.

Raman will replace Niele Ivey, who left in April to become head coach of the Notre Dame women's team, her alma mater. Raman is the second woman coach in Grizzlies team history and 14th in NBA history.

Raman spent 12 years as head coach of MIT, leading the Engineers to two NCAA Division tournament berths and a 91-45 record in her final five seasons.