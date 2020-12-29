Kyle Anderson Helps Grizzlies Outlast Nets in Brooklyn

“He’s confident,” Brooks explained "He's confident in his shot. He’s been working on his shot since the bubble and you can see it. He's playing like he played in New Jersey and for UCLA."



Brooks continued, "He’s leading us. We have a whole bunch of leaders on this team. It was Kyle today. It’s Ja. It’s Jaren, guys like that. We have a whole bunch of alpha males who want to play unselfish and you see it today."

X-Rays on Memphis guard Ja Morant's left ankle reveal no fracture, sources tell ESPN. Team will await results of an MRI as soon as Tuesday.

“Unbelievable display of resiliency by our group,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins after the win. “We came in with the mentality that we needed to get one pretty soon — we needed to play our best Grizzlies basketball. I thought we came out with an unbelievable edge in the first quarter but it was so tough to see Ja [Morant] go down. I know he’s going to bounce back and be fine. We'll have more updates as we're going through, but so far so good."



Jenkins added, "[Morant's] going to get looked at more this evening, post-game, and tomorrow. We will probably have an update tomorrow once we get to Boston."



Morant returned to the bench wearing a left ankle boot in the fourth quarter to cheer on his team.



“Ja came back and brought a bunch of energy to the bench and it really helped us,” said Clarke after the game. “Ja is just a guy who wants to win and even if he’s not playing he still find ways to help us win. It was awesome he could come in and do that.”



Jonas Valanciunas posted on Twitter dedicating the win to his fallen teammate.

The first one is the hardest! This one's for Ja 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WanxvNQJKH — Jonas Valanciunas (@JValanciunas) December 29, 2020

Morant took to Instagram regarding his injury.

Like the Grizzlies, the Nets were short-handed, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both sat out on the second night of a back-to-back. Spencer Dinwiddle is out for an extended period of time due to a partial ACL tear.



Memphis native Chris Chiozza led Brooklyn's bench unit with a career-high 14 points and four assists. Caris LeVert garnered his first double-double of the season with 28 points, 11 assists, and five steals. LeVert led his team in points, assists, and steals on the night. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (TLC) added 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists.



Up Next

The Grizzlies head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m. inside TD Garden.