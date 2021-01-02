Grizzlies Buzz Hornets in Charlotte 108–93



The Grizzlies got the new year started off right with a sound thrashing delivered to the Hornets, bringing them to 2-1 for the first road trip of the season.

Injuries left Memphis with only nine available players against Charlotte. Despite the unfavorable odds, several players stepped up to fill the gaps in the roster. Six out of nine Grizzlies finished the game in double digits. Here's the breakdown:





click to enlarge Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.





Kyle Anderson continues to be critical to the success of this squad, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.





Brandon Clarke had his best night of the young season, looking a lot more like last season’s self, with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.





Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.





Gorgui Dieng gave a much-needed spark off the bench and ended the night with 14 points and 8 rebounds.





Desmond Bane, the rookie from TCU, got his first career start and finished with 10 points and 4 assists.





Tyus Jones only scored 6 points, but provided a dozen assists as he made things easier for his teammates.

The Grizzlies did all the right things, despite being short-handed, and it paid off.

They played smart defense, scoring 25 points off 19 Charlotte turnovers. And they sharing the ball well, with a team total of 34 assists. The performance in Charlotte is exactly what the Grizzlies need going forward. Everyone contributing something until the injured big guns — Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. — return.







Who Got Next?

The Grizzlies return home to face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Tip-off is at 5 pm CST.