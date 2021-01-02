Here’s How the Grizzlies Can Prosper in the New Year

Things the Grizzlies Need to Leave in 2020
In honor of the new year, here’s a list of things I would like to see the Grizzlies leave behind in the Year That Shall Not Be Named.
In no particular order:
On the flipside, here's some advice for continuing success in 2021:
Start Desmond Bane You Cowards — With Grayson Allen out for however long, this appears to be happening now. Bane might be an NBA rookie but his composure and decision-making thus far reflects his four- year collegiate career. Say what you will about one-and-done players, but there is something to be said for honing the discipline required to have a meaningful impact on a team for four years.
Kyle Anderson needs to keep eating his Wheaties.
Slo Mo has been a force for the Grizzlies so far this season. I don’t believe we have yet had the opportunity to see full-strength Anderson in Beale Street Blue, but there is no time like the present. He looks to be fully recovered from the thoracic outlet decompression surgery he had in 2019 and is making a big difference on both ends of the floor.