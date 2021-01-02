Here’s How the Grizzlies Can Prosper in the New Year







New year, new energy. Here are a few things the Grizzlies need to leave behind — and a few things they need to carry forward into the new year.

Things the Grizzlies Need to Leave in 2020





In honor of the new year, here’s a list of things I would like to see the Grizzlies leave behind in the Year That Shall Not Be Named.



In no particular order:



Foul Trouble — Specifically, stupid careless fouls that put a valuable player on the bench during crunch time.

Turnovers — good ball security is paramount to success. Tell your friends.

Excessive shooting from three — When you are shooting 0 for 11 from deep after one quarter, it's time to look at your choices. Drive to the basket and finish around the rim. Especially Dillon Brooks. If your shot doesn’t fall after 5 tries, stop shooting from outside and go to the basket.

Injuries — No further explanation needed.

On the flipside, here's some advice for continuing success in 2021:







Jonas Valanciunas

— Jonas Valanciunas needs to eat, early and often. The Grizzlies led the league in points in the paint last season, and they have the league’s longest streak of 40 or more points in the paint per game. In other words — drag them into the mud and beat them there. Let Valanciunas post up whenever possible.

Start Desmond Bane You Cowards — With Grayson Allen out for however long, this appears to be happening now. Bane might be an NBA rookie but his composure and decision-making thus far reflects his four- year collegiate career. Say what you will about one-and-done players, but there is something to be said for honing the discipline required to have a meaningful impact on a team for four years.



Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson needs to keep eating his Wheaties.



Slo Mo has been a force for the Grizzlies so far this season. I don’t believe we have yet had the opportunity to see full-strength Anderson in Beale Street Blue, but there is no time like the present. He looks to be fully recovered from the thoracic outlet decompression surgery he had in 2019 and is making a big difference on both ends of the floor.