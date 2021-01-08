Grizzlies Fall to Cavaliers 94-90

In what might be the worst loss of the season, the Grizzlies put on a disappointing performance on their home court against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday. Unfortunately, there is no time for reflection, as the team plays again tonight, this time facing off against the Brooklyn Nets.

But enough about that. First, let’s unpack this lopsided game from Thursday night. With such a narrow margin of defeat, little things here and there added up quickly to spell out big problems.

What Went Wrong?

The short answer: Everything.



Turnovers – Memphis turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 24 points scored off turnovers for Cleveland. It is true that the Cavaliers also didn’t practice great ball security, as their 16 turnovers allowed for 20 points by the Grizzlies. But it's hard to beat any NBA team with 18 turnovers.





Free throw disparity – This one stings a lot. The Grizzlies shot just 8 free throws, compared to the Cavaliers' 16. What’s even worse, Cleveland only made 9 out of those 16. Losing a game where your opponent shoots 56 percent from the charity stripe is a bad look no matter who you are.

Lineups – Perhaps the most questionable of a lot of questionable decisions were some of the lineups the Grizzlies had out on the floor. Being short of able-bodied players factors into those decisions, and some experimentation with rotations is to be expected, but this young Memphis team looked so lost at times against a mediocre Cleveland squad. Do better.

Who Got Next?

The Grizzlies will face off against the Brooklyn Nets Friday night to close out a four-game homestand. Tip-off is at 7 pm.