Brooks, Clarke Help Grizzlies Pull Past Brooklyn

The Grizzlies (3–6) were able to secure their first home win of the season after defeating the Brooklyn Nets (5–5), 115–110 on Friday night. Memphis finished the game shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three. The Grizzlies take the season series 2-0.

Dillion Brooks led the Grizzlies with a season-high 24 points, while going 10-of-19 from the field. Memphis is now 3–0 this season when Brooks scores 20 or more points and 23–6 going back to last season.

Brandon Clarke arguably had his best performance of the season after struggling in previous games. Clarke finished with a season-high 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes. After the game, Clarke said, “It was hurting, obviously losing those games ’cause we all just really really want to win — we got a bunch of winners, so it just feels really good to get that first game at home.”

Tyus Jones recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 assists, and a team-high four steals. Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton led the bench with 14 points, five rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with a game-high 43 points, five rebounds, and six assists on the night. Taurean Prince chipped in 16 points and four rebounds, while Joe Harris added 13 points while going 6-of-9 from the field as a reserve in 28 minutes of play for Brooklyn.

Notes

It was announced at halftime that Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t return to the game due to health and safety protocols.

“As soon as we got the notification in conversations with the league, we had to pull him from the game out of an abundance of caution and put him into the Health and Safety Protocols,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “The big thing is he’s not (tested) positive, but it’s an abundance of caution.”



Up Next



The Grizzlies will head to Cleveland to seek revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Jan 11. Tip-off starts at 6 pm CST.