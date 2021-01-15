Can the Grizzlies Keep the Streak Alive in Minnesota?

The Memphis Grizzlies are proud owners of their first winning streak this season, currently at three games after a win Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight, the Grizzlies get another shot against the Wolves, this time in Minneapolis.



The winning streak is particularly notable as it has occurred after reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant was sidelined with a left ankle sprain three games into the season.

There are some reassuring signs though – Brandon Clarke appears to have returned to his true form; Dillon Brooks is maturing into the player I always knew he could be. Tyus Jones continues to impact the game on both ends of the floor; Desmond Bane is just plain good. And Jonas Valanchiunas has become a double-double machine.

Another notable mention: Shorthanded or not, this squad does not give up on the game. The clearest evidence of this came from their most recent win over Minnesota.



The Timberwolves cooked the Grizzlies for most of the first three quarters, and yet thanks to an extraordinarily strong fourth quarter, they came out with a win.

I've included a visual recap of the Grizzlies win at Minnesota:



Three keys to keeping the winning streak alive: