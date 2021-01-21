Grizzlies at Blazers Game Postponed

The Grizzlies game scheduled for Wednesday night in Portland at the Moda Center against the Trail Blazers has been postponed. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team would not have had the league-required 8 available players.

The NBA announcement came Wednesday afternoon:

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/8itd81kyj3 — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2021

Grizzlies PR sent out an email saying that shoot-around was canceled prior to scheduled virtual media availability on Wednesday.

Memphis' last game was against the Phoenix Suns on Monday afternoon. The Suns had three prior games postponed due to contact tracing. The Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas was listed as out due to “health and safety” protocols for Monday’s contest against Phoenix.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who played the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 16th, had their game on Jan. 17 against the OKC Thunder postponed due to contact tracing.



Wednesday's postponement was the 16th game postponed this season due to the league’s new health and safety protocols. The Grizzlies had a previous game postponed against Minnesota on Jan. 15th. The NBA has yet to announce when the 16 games will be rescheduled.



It's going to be a long season.