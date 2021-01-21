Grizzlies at Blazers Game Postponed

The Grizzlies game scheduled for Wednesday night in Portland at the Moda Center against the Trail Blazers has been postponed. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team would not have had the league-required 8 available players.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/8itd81kyj3— NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers, who played the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 16th, had their game on Jan. 17 against the OKC Thunder postponed due to contact tracing.
Wednesday's postponement was the 16th game postponed this season due to the league’s new health and safety protocols. The Grizzlies had a previous game postponed against Minnesota on Jan. 15th. The NBA has yet to announce when the 16 games will be rescheduled.
It's going to be a long season.