Pacers Snap Grizzlies' Seven-Game Win Streak

Indiana clearly wanted to put an end to the Grizzlies' win streak. The Pacers were seething after a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Memphis entered the night with the NBA’s longest active winning streak at seven in a row.

Despite a strong outing by Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies didn’t have it Tuesday night inside the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. A sluggish start in the first quarter really was the catalyst for the defeat. Indiana outscored the Grizzlies 37–27, and things went downhill from there. Memphis gave up a season-high 70 points in the first half.

The Pacers shot an astounding 59.8 percent from the field and 55 percent from the 3-point line in a 134–116 victory and moved to 12–9 on the season.

The Grizzlies dropped to 9–7 on the season and wrapped their 3-game road trip going 2–1. Memphis is now 6–2 on the road. Sure, it was the second night of a back-to-back for Memphis, but the Pacers just wanted it more.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, “I thought we’ve been doing a really good job at competing; we just didn’t have it tonight. ... I give the Pacers a lot off credit; they came on a mission, they set a tone, and we were able to respond. Our guys are positive and ready to rebound and get ready for Thursday.”

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said after the loss that he has to play better. “I feel like tonight I was a no-show . I can’t have that. As the point guard, I have to lead the charge at the start of the game.”



Fatigue was a factor in how Memphis played, but it wasn't an excuse, Morant reiterated. Morant finished the night with 10 points and five assists while shooting 20 percent from the field. It was a rough night for the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

“I feel like we weren’t here tonight," Morant said. "But also, I felt like the shots that we were taking were the shots we normally take.”



The interior defense of Indiana was a problem for Memphis most of the night, but the consensus with the team is that they will be fine. Morant noted that he was proud of how positive the locker room was after the defeat and how they were looking to bounce back against the Rockets.

Brooks led the charge for Memphis with 25 points off 55.6 shooting, adding three rebounds and three steals. As a reserve, Desmond Bane tied his career-high with 16 points and five assists, going 6 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from the 3-point stripe. It also was Bane’s first game as an NBA player in his native state of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the way for the Pacers with a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds, finishing 13 -of- 15 from the floor plus five assists and two steals. Miles Turner added 22 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high five blocks. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 23 points and seven assists.

Memphis will host the new-look Houston Rockets on Thursday at 8:00 pm.