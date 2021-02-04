Ja Morant Should Be An All-Star ... But We Don’t Need an All-Star Game





Today in "This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things" News:

Per CBS Sports: The NBA and the NBPA have announced that there will be an NBA All-Star game, scheduled for March 7th in Atlanta. Details about the schedule of events are still undisclosed.



Clearly, the league decided this was a stupid idea at one point, because they initially canceled the annual showcase of top league talent back in November. Given the fact that cases and deaths have surged since then, it is truly puzzling to hear of this new decision.



Three thousand people in the U.S. died of COVID-19 ... YESTERDAY. Couple that with reports of a new, more easily transmitted strain of COVID-19 being discovered in the U.S? No one enjoys the All-Star game *that* much.