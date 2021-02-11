Barrage Of Threes Helps Grizzlies Maul Hornets

Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies wanted to avoid a five-game losing streak. A franchise-record shooting night with 23 three-pointers sealed the deal, as the Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130–114 at FedEx Forum. Memphis improves to 10-10 on the season.

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with 27 points while hitting a career high 6 of 8 from the three-point stripe. Anderson spoke about his massive third quarter. He said, “I think I had knocked down a corner three in the first half, and it just felt good. So, it came to me about four or five times in a row again in the second half, just how their defense was guarding pick-and-roll.



“Teams have been getting away with that lately, being up on Ja (Morant) and making him get it out of his hands,” Anderson continued. “So I knew after these last few games that today I’ve got to just be able to make shots when he does give it up.”

Dillon Brooks added 20 points and four assists on 8-of-13 shooting. Brooks also converted on 4-of-8 from three to get out of his shooting funk.

Desmond Bane continued to improve his game with his second career start, finishing with a career-high 18 points, two assists, and two steals.

Morant tallied his third double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and a game-high 11 assists.

“I feel like we have a very dangerous team, knocking down shots,” Morant said after the victory. “We encourage everybody from the first man to the last man to shoot it and let it fly. We all got that confidence in each other.”



After the game, Morant’s work wasn’t entirely done, apparently. He was back on the court putting up shots.



“As far as my shooting after (the game), I feel like I have to be better on the court in all areas,” Morant explained. “I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t satisfied, so I just wanted to finish getting some extra work in. That’s really about it.”

Grayson Allen led the bench unit with 18 points and three assists while setting a season-high of 3-pointers made with five.



For the Hornets, Terry Rozier's (aka Scary Terry) game-high 34 points weren’t enough to overcome the hot-shooting Grizzlies. LaMelo Ball chipped in 17 points while Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges both finished with 15 each as Charlotte slipped to 12–14 on the season.

The Grizzlies travel out west for a two-game road trip. First up is LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 9 pm CST tip.