Houston Had a Problem Against Memphis Sunday Night

Justise Winslow found his groove on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets by going 4-of-4 from the field early on. In just his fourth game back after a lengthy absence, Winslow led the Grizzlies with 20 points and two blocks off the bench in a decisive victory over the Rockets 133–84. This is the first time Winslow scored 20 or more points since October of 2019 while a member of the Miami Heat. An emotional Winslow spoke after the game:

"This trade was one of the best things to happen to in my life on and off the court for me, this organization with being so patient with me. I'm just so thankful. A lot of gratitude and a lot of joy in my heart right now." - @IAmJustise @memgrizz // #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/Te6RFGXbtL — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 1, 2021

Brandon Clarke notched his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

De’Anthony Melton finished with 14 points, five assists, and four steals. Tyus Jones had a complete game with 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. The Grizzlies had a season-high 16 steals and 56 rebounds.

Desmond Bane had 15 points, seven rebounds, and three steals with a +38 +/- net rating to help the Grizzlies move to 15–15 on the season in his fourth career start. Bane even had a nasty highlight dunk.

THAT. WAS. NASTY. 😤@DBane0625 // #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/6tbNOtQtXG — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 1, 2021

Very impressive victory by our group," Taylor Jenkins said after the game. A very impressive victory, indeed. Very impressive victory by our group," Taylor Jenkins said after the game. A very impressive victory, indeed.

The Grizzlies bench set a franchise record with 85 points by outscoring the entire Rockets team. Memphis also set a franchise record with the largest margin of victory with the 49 point smashing while handing Houston its 11th straight loss. Memphis held the Rockets to a franchise-low 27.7 percent from the field and 4-for-45 on 3-pointers. The Grizzlies bench set a franchise record with 85 points by outscoring the entire Rockets team. Memphis also set a franchise record with the largest margin of victory with the 49 point smashing while handing Houston its 11th straight loss. Memphis held the Rockets to a franchise-low 27.7 percent from the field and 4-for-45 on 3-pointers.

