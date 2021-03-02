Houston Had a Problem Against Memphis Sunday Night

Justise Winslow found his groove on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets by going 4-of-4 from the field early on. In just his fourth game back after a lengthy absence, Winslow led the Grizzlies with 20 points and two blocks off the bench in a decisive victory over the Rockets 133–84. This is the first time Winslow scored 20 or more points since October of 2019 while a member of the Miami Heat. An emotional Winslow spoke after the game:
"This trade was one of the best things to happen to in my life on and off the court for me, this organization with being so patient with me. I'm just so thankful. A lot of gratitude and a lot of joy in my heart right now." - @IAmJustise @memgrizz // #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/Te6RFGXbtL— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 1, 2021
Justise was last night's @MichelobULTRA #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/EQ5oLkVsO7— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 1, 2021
De’Anthony Melton finished with 14 points, five assists, and four steals. Tyus Jones had a complete game with 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. The Grizzlies had a season-high 16 steals and 56 rebounds.
THAT. WAS. NASTY. 😤@DBane0625 // #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/6tbNOtQtXG— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 1, 2021