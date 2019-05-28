Music Video Tuesday After Memorial Day: Kafé Kirk

click to enlarge Kirk, Kortland, and Kameron Whalum

Yesterday was Memorial Day, but music videos never sleep, so we're kicking off your 20-percent shorter work week with Music Video Tuesday After Memorial Day!On Sunday, June 2nd, Memphis musical legend Kirk Whalum is staring a new series called Kafé Kirk at the Crosstown Theater. Here's what he says about it:"The language of music speaks more powerfully, clearly, and profoundly to more people, across more boundaries and in more diversely creative ways than any other language. There’s no fear in the music! The wider the gulf between cultures, faith traditions, preferences…the better. And this is the spirit of Kafé Kirk! A groovy musical hang where it’s O.K. to be other, and super-O.K. to be unabashedly spiritual. Do. Not. Miss. This. Kafé Kirk is a musical, spiritual hang with special guests from all over the world, at the brand-new, state-of-the-art Crosstown Theater here in Memphis. Between sets I sit down with my special guest to chat about their spiritual and life journey. Then, we make more music!"Whalum's first guests for Kafé Kirk will be his nephews, Kortland Whalum, a vocalist who teaches at the Stax Music Academy, and Kameron Whalum, trombonist for Bruno Mars. Here's the Whalum clan wailing on a spiritual on the stage of Crosstown Theater.

Kafé Kirk with Kirk Whalum, Kortland Whalum & Kameron Whalum from Crosstown Arts on Vimeo.

If you'd like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com