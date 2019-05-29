Forty Shades of Blue and Time For Ilhan

Representative Ilhan Omar in the documentary Time For Ilhan
In 2005, when Hustle & Flow won the Audience Award at Sundance, another movie with Memphis roots won the festival's Grand Jury Prize. Ira Sach's Forty Shades of Blue is the story of Alan James, a Sam Phillips-inspired music producer from Memphis, played indelibly by Rip Torn. Alan has a new girlfriend named Laura (Dina Korzun) who is from Moscow, and much younger. In fact, she's roughly the age of his son Michael (Darren Burrows), which causes problems when...well, you'll see. Forty Shades of Blue will screen tonight at the Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grille as the finale of the Indie Memphis and Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission's Memphis in May movie series. Director Ira Sachs will be on hand to answer questions afterwards. Tickets are available here at the Indie Memphis website.
Tomorrow night at the Crosstown Theater, Indie Memphis presents the political documentary Time For Ilhan. Director Norah Shapiro and cinematographer Christopher Newberry followed candidate Ilhan Omar through her successful run for Congress during the 2018 election. The film is in the tradition of Primary, the 1960 documentary about John F. Kennedy's presidential run that is a classic of American film. You can get tickets at the Indie Memphis website.