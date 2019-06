Today's Music Video Monday will smooth your way into the week.KadyRoxz is a purveyor of smooth R&B sounds who recently graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music. The Memphis singer's new EPhit the streets back in April. The dreamy, colorful video for "Orange 2 Blue" was directed by Jas Marie of NuJass Productions will get you in the mood.If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

