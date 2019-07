click to enlarge

Music Video Monday wishes you a happy Independence Day!Bruce Newman, best known as DJ and host of WEVL's Folk Song Fiesta radio show, is also a singer/songwriter himself. His first music video is in the finest folk tradition of dissent and protest."’Reality Star’ was written as an observational commentary on the current leadership of our great country, with hope and prayer that this, too, shall pass,” Newman says.The video is directed by Laura Jean Hocking and stars Billie Worley as...well, you'll see.If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com