Today's Music Video Monday is reaching for that golden chalice.Heels, Memphis' own two-man punk riot, will release their debut full-length album on Altercation Records,, on Friday, July 12th. Brennan Whalen and Josh McLean will celebrate with a record release party at the Hi Tone featuring an expanded line up of musical guests.The video for the first song from the album, "King Drunk," was created by animator Nathan Parten. It's like if a creature from classic Dungeons and Dragons illustrations came to life, and then sawed its own head off. One of its heads, anyway. Get some!If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.