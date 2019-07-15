Music Video Monday: Louise Page

Music Video Monday won't leave you at the altar — unless you deserve it.
The would-be hubby from Louise Page's new video, "Future Runaway Bride," certainly deserves pre-spousal abandonment. He's swigging from a pocket flask even while the father of the bride, played by Lucero's fezzed-out Brian Venable, looks on. The nerve!
The video to accompany yet another banger by Page was co-directed by Joshua Cannon and Barrett Kutas, and shot by Sam Leathers and Nate Packard.
If you need more Weezy in your life, you can either pop the question — which, in the light of this video, seems like an iffy proposition — or can check out her NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which gives you more short-term reward with less long-term commitment.
Now get to the church on time!
If you'd like to see your video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.