Monday, August 5, 2019

Memphis Film Prize Awards $10,000 to Brooks and Myers' "A Night Out"

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge (left to right) Memphis Film Prize Executive Director Gregory Kallenberg, cinematographer Andrew Fleming, directors Kevin Brooks and Abby Myers, actress Rosalyn R. Ross, and Memphis Film Prize Filmmaker Liaison David Merrill. - COURTESY MEMPHIS FILM PRIZE
  • Courtesy Memphis Film Prize
  • (left to right) Memphis Film Prize Executive Director Gregory Kallenberg, cinematographer Andrew Fleming, directors Kevin Brooks and Abby Myers, actress Rosalyn R. Ross, and Memphis Film Prize Filmmaker Liaison David Merrill.

The Memphis Film Prize screened the ten finalists' films to packed houses Friday and Saturday. The winning film, announced at an awards brunch on Sunday, was A Night Out by co-directors Kevin Brooks and Abby Myers. The film stars Rosalyn R. Ross as a woman trying to cheer herself up after a bad breakup by going to a nightclub. It represents a significant technical achievement, as all of the action takes place in one continuous, 10-minute shot in an around Molly Fontaine's in Victorian Village. This is Brooks' second Film Prize win in a row, after taking home last year's prize for his short film Last Day.

This year's prize also included, for the first time, Best Performance awards. Best Actor went to Percy Bradley's comedic performance in Clint Till's Hangry, where he plays a retired reverend in an assisted-care facility who is done with the bad food they serve and helps himself to some of the staff's fried chicken.

Best Actress went to Latrice D. Bobo for her turn in Arnold Edwards' Pages. Bobo plays a suicidal woman who connects with her similarly depressed upstairs neighbor.

This is the fourth year the Memphis Film Prize has solicited films made in Shelby County for its contest. You can read more about the filmmakers who competed this year in the current issue of the Memphis Flyer.

