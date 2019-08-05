Music Video Monday: The Poet, Havi

click to enlarge

Music Video Monday gonna knock you out!"Shea Butter (Heart of Darkness)" marks the MVM debut of The Poet, Havi. "I made this about a month after watchingso I was definitely riding the high of seeing all my people as heroes on the big screen — especially Lupita Nyongo and the Dora Milaje, because strong black women with buzz cuts is everything. If you listen to the song, it's filled with a ton of references to black men and women who were the epitome of beauty and coolness and who were unabashedly themselves. All warriors in one way or another."The song is the first of a promised 30 new singles from Havi's Studio 88, a new recording venue in Midtown with a mission to facilitate the creation of new Memphis music.Directors Josh Cannon and Nate Packard took inspiration from Martin Scorsese'sfor this video. But Robert Di Niro never shared the screen or the ring with so many twerkers. Punch it in: