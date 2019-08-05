Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, August 5, 2019

Music Video Monday: The Poet, Havi

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge havi.png
Music Video Monday gonna knock you out!

"Shea Butter (Heart of Darkness)" marks the MVM debut of The Poet, Havi.  "I made this about a month after watching Black Panther, so I was definitely riding the high of seeing all my people as heroes on the big screen — especially Lupita Nyongo and the Dora Milaje, because strong black women with buzz cuts is everything. If you listen to the song, it's filled with a ton of references to black men and women who were the epitome of beauty and coolness and who were unabashedly themselves. All warriors in one way or another."

The song is the first of a promised 30 new singles from Havi's Studio 88, a new recording venue in Midtown with a mission to facilitate the creation of new Memphis music.

Directors Josh Cannon and Nate Packard took inspiration from Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull for this video. But Robert Di Niro never shared the screen or the ring with so many twerkers. Punch it in:


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , ,

